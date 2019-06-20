Celtic appoint Nick Hammond to help Neil Lennon with summer transfers

Have your say

Celtic have appointed former West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, the club have announced.

Hammond will join on what will initially be a short-term agreement to assist Neil Lennon this summer.

Celtic are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season having witnessed the departure of a few players this summer and after missing out on signing Motherwell's David Turnbull.

Hammond formerly worked a similar position at Reading prior to his move to the Hawthorns.

A statement on the Celtic website read: "Celtic Football Club announced today that Nick Hammond will be joining Celtic on July 1 to work with the Club, initially across the summer period.

"Nick is highly regarded across football having held director of football and technical director positions at Reading FC and West Bromwich Albion FC respectively.

"Nick's knowledge, expertise and experience will be invaluable as he assists in the club’s recruitment across the forthcoming period.

"The club has known Nick for some time and we are delighted that he is joining Celtic."

