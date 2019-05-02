Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney ‘needs double hernia operation’

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney will have an operation on a double hernia which will almost certainly keep him out of Scotland’s European Championship qualifying double-header in June.

There were fears the left-back would miss the rest of the season after being left out following the 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final over Aberdeen last month.

Kieran Tierney requires surgery at the end of the season. Picture: PA

However, he is in contention for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with the Dons at Pittodrie on Saturday where a point will clinch an eighth successive title for the Parkhead side.

Tierney will go under the knife after Celtic play Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Cup final on May 25 with Scotland facing Cyprus at Hampden Park on June 8 before travelling to Belgium three days later.

“He has had advice from the specialist and we are just going to manage him through until the end of the season hopefully,” said interim boss Lennon.

“I think it will be very difficult for him to go with Scotland.

“We have sort of managed him on a daily basis and he is going to require surgery and the sooner the season finishes and he gets surgery the better it will be for him going forward and (the timescale) is probably three to four weeks.

“That is the idea. It is a double hernia, so that needs fixing.”