Celtic and Rangers want Man City and Liverpool target, Rangers eye key Hearts and Hibs men, Hoops set for double deal but miss out on striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

1. Old Firm set for player battle

Celtic and Rangers are both in for Linfield youngster Charlie Allen - but face competition from Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Spurs. Aberdeen are also interested. (Various)
2. Hickey to be recommended Gers target

Rangers' new director of football Ross Wilson is ready to make Hearts rising star Aaron Hickey a key target for the Ibrox side. (The Sun)
3. Gerrard 'not going anywhere'

Jamie Carragher has admitted that Steven Gerrard's logical next step would be to join Liverpool - but the Anfield legend is fully committed to Rangers in the meantime. (Daily Express)
4. Celtic miss out on striker target

Celtic have failed in an audacious bid to take Brighton striker Aaron Connolly on loan - after the Irish youngster's double against Spurs. (Various)
