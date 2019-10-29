Celtic and Rangers to miss out on starlet as Ibrox star tracked by Premier League rivals

Celtic and Rangers are keen on a Scottish teenager star but could miss out on his signature to a Premier League side.

An Ibrox midfielder is being tracked by teams down south, while Hearts have recieved an injury boost and Derek McInnes has the support of an Aberdeen legend.

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper has hit out at a 'new breed' of football supporter.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has faced stinging criticism from fans, especially after losing 4-0 to Celtic at home.

Harper said: “Derek McInnes is under pressure right now but judge him at the end of the season.

“He has been getting the brunt of it and if Aberdeen don’t get into Europe the pressure will definitely be on him.

"It’s a different supporter now with social media. Criticism becomes personal.

“If you had people coming up and saying this stuff to you in person in the past you would have knocked them out. But it’s different now and Derek will have to bear the brunt of it."

Celtic and Rangers will miss out on the signing of Queen's Park's talented youngster Reagan Thomson, according to the Daily Record.

They had watched the teenager in action for Scotland U17s where he grabbed two assists against Iceland.

However, they are set to beat to the signing of the midfielder by Newcastle United.