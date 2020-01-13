Celtic and Rangers 'to go head-to-head for Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell'

Celtic and Rangers will battle it out for the services of Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell, according to reports.

Sky Sports claims that both sides are keen to sign the 20-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Campbell, the son of former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell, is free to talk to other clubs this month but will command a smaller compensation fee if a Scottish side comes in for him, understood to be in the region of £400,000.

A number of English clubs are also thought to be tracking Campbell, who has hit four goals in 17 appearances for the Potters this term but any teams south of the Border would have to shell out a much higher fee for the player.

Sky Sports reports that Campbell could go on loan for the remainder of the season, "as Stoke look to recoup some money for the youngster".

Capped by England at Under-17 and Under-20 level, Campbell was previously attached to Manchester City's academy before making the move to Staffordshire.