Celtic and Rangers listed in top 20 of Club World Ranking awards - but which team came out on top?

Cetic have been named in fifth place in the prestigious Club World Ranking awards for 2019.

Each year, the respected International Federation of Football History and Statistics publish their list of the 400 most successful teams of the year.

The list is based on results in both domestic and international football with each league and competition around the world being ranked by their importance by the Swiss-based football boffins.

And while European champions and English Premier League winners-elect Liverpool are comfortably the winners, Celtic's performances last year saw them make the top five for the first time.

Celtic played 55 games in the calendar year and lost just seven of them.

That put them behind only Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City and Flamengo on the list of the most successful teams of the year.

The Hoops were ahead of Valencia, Ajax, Chelsea and PSG.

Rangers were 14th on the list, squeezed in between Brazilian clubs Atletico Mineiro and Gremio. Aberdeen were 110th in the table - level with Torino, Galatasaray and Argentinian clubs Independiente and Colon.

Other Scottish clubs included Kilmarnock and Motherwell, who were tied in 349th place and Hibs at 373rd.