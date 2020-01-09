Celtic and Rangers linked with Eredivisie star in the last six months of his contract

Celtic and Rangers have both been credited with an interest in Feyenoord midfielder Renato Tapia, according to reports in the Netherlands.





Voetbal International claims both teams are monitoring the player's situation with the Eredivisie side understood to be open to letting the Peru international leave for a fee this month.

The 24-year-old's contract at De Kuip expires in the summer and Feyenoord could let Tapia depart before the end of the transfer window to recoup some of the reported £2 million they spent to sign him from FC Twente in 2016. Argentinian side Boca Juniors and Real Betis of Spain's La Liga have also been linked with the player in the past.

Tapia is ostensibly a defensive midfielder but can also operate at centre-half. He has played 13 times for Feyenoord in the league and made eight appearances in the Europa League qualifiers and group stages, facing Rangers at Ibrox before being benched for the 2-2 draw in Rotterdam.

He was loaned out to Willem II for the second half of last season, playing 16 times, after failing to nail down a regular berth in the Feyenoord starting XI.

Capped 51 times by Peru, he featured twice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and against Scotland in a friendly in May 2018. He was also part of the team that reached the final of the 2019 Copa America.