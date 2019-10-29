Celtic and Rangers learn referees for midweek fixtures against St Mirren and Ross County

The referees for Celtic and Rangers' midweek matches have been confirmed by the Scottish FA.

Bobby Madden will take charge of the Gers' trip to Dingwall where they face a Ross County side that came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Hibs at Easter Road last weekend.

Madden has reffed 35 games involving Rangers with the Gers winning 24, drawing three and losing eight of those matches. In those 35 games he has dished out 52 yellow cards, ten reds and awarded ten penalties.

So far this term he has taken charge of Rangers' 2-0 loss to Celtic and 5-0 win over Aberdeen. He cautioned Scott Arfield in the Old Firm clash and sent off Jordan Joens for violent conduct. In the victory over the Dons, he awarded two penalties but didn't book a single Ibrox player.

Madden will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Kylie Cockburn. The fourth official is Graham Beaton.

Clancy to oversee Hoops clash

Meanwhile, Kevin Clancy has been appointed to referee Celtic's home match with St Mirren.

He has taken charge of 34 matches involving Celtic so far in his career, booking 52 players, sending off one and awarding four penalties.

Clancy was the man in the middle for the Hoops' opening-day 7-0 win over St Johnstone and the 1-1 draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

Running the line are Frank Connor and Andrew McWilliam, while Alan Newlands is on fourth-official duties.