Celtic and Rangers learn referees for Betfred Cup ties

Celtic and Rangers have discovered who will be the man in the middle for their Betfred Cup ties against Partick Thistle and Livingston respectively.

Steven McLean has been handed the task of reffing the Hoops' home clash against the Jags, who will be led by former Rangers player Ian McCall after the Ayr United boss agreed to return for a second spell as Firhill manager. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Drew Kirkland with Euan Anderson on fourth-official duties.

McLean has never taken charge of a League Cup match involving Neil Lennon's side, but has overseen 27 fixtures involving the Hoops - most notably, the controversial 3-2 defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-finals in 2014/15. The last Celtic match he handled as referee was the 2-1 win over Hearts in February 2019.

Don Robertson will take charge of the Gers' trip to West Lothian to take on Livi, with Alan Mulvanny and David Doig running the lines and Gavin Duncan the fourth official.

The 32-year-old has taken charge of three League Cup games involving the Light Blues - all victories. He was the man in the middle for a 5-0 win over Queen of the South in the 2015/16 edition of the tournament, and oversaw a 6-0 win over Dunfermline in the 2017/18 edition and the Gers' 3-0 win over East Fife in the last round.

The ties will be played on September 25, kick-off 7.45pm