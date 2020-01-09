Celtic and Rangers eye Peru star, Celtic ace 'urged to join Man United', Bolton eye Hibs raid, Hearts man on way out - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic and Rangers linked with Tapia

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with Feyenoord midfielder Renato Tapia, according to reports in the Netherlands. The Peruvian international, who featured for the Dutch side in their Europa League group games against the Gers, is out of contract in the summer and the Eredivisie side are understood to be open to letting him go this month to receive a fee. (Voetbal International)

Rangers 'eye right-winger'

Rangers are prioritising the signing of a right-winger as they look to solve their personnel problem on that flank. A host of players including Scott Arfield, Brandon Barker, Sheyi Ojo and most recently Joe Aribo have operated there but the Ibrox side is understood to be looking for a natural right-winger this month. (Various)

Edouard told: 'Join Man United'

Odsonne Edouard has been urged to join Manchester United - if the Red Devils come calling. Former England striker Darren Bent reckons it would be a massive step up but believes the Frenchman can't reject the Old Trafford side, saying: "Yes, Celtic are a massive club in the Scottish league but you’re talking about going to one of the biggest clubs in the world who are in the most competitive league in the world." (FootballInsider247)

Lennon wants SFA to apologise over Christie ban

Neil Lennon has urged the SFA to admit they made a mistake in banning Ryan Christie for three games for grabbing Alfredo Morelos between the legs. The Celtic boss said: "I would like to see common sense prevail. I’d like them to say, ‘Sorry, we made a mistake’. It's so inconsistent. How they find that to be an aggressive act or an act of brutality, as they put it, is baffling to me." (The Sun)

Gerrard blasts Morelos critics

Steven Gerrard has accused critics of Alfredo Morelos of attempting to drive him out of Scottish football. He said: "Everyone knows the amount of time and effort we are putting in as a staff and the other players are putting in to help him. He knows he’s not perfect but he’s certainly misunderstood because he does a lot of good work and he is trying so hard to improve." (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hearts and Rangers star holds Sunderland talks

Kyle Lafferty has held talks with Sunderland about a possible move to the Stadium of Light. The striker is a free agent following a spell in Norway with Sarpsborg 08 and had been linked with a possible return to Hearts but a move to Wearside now looks more likely. (The Scotsman)

Mulraney set for MLS switch

Jake Mulraney's time at Hearts is coming to an end with Atlanta United favourites to sign the Irish winger. He and Craig Wighton are training with the reserves at Riccarton and are both available for transfer. (Evening News)

Bolton linked with Jackson

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Hibs defender Adam Jackson. The former Barnsley man has found himself down the pecking order since arriving in the summer and could return south on loan, according to reports. (Various)