Celtic and Rangers eye free-scoring striker as former Ibrox star decides to retire Celtic and Rangers are both keeping an eye on striker Lawrence Shankland as the in-form Dundee United star bagged another hat-trick at the weekend. (Daily Record) Monday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Dundee United. Shankland Celtic have made no secret of their desire for revenge against Cluj in the Europa League this week and captain Scott Brown has more reason than most having given away a penalty in the 4-3 loss at Parkhead. (The Scotsman) Hearts manager Craig Levein insists the club have done everything to avoid injuries but are powerless to stop collisions like the one involving Craig Halkett at St Mirren. (Evening News) Former Rangers centre-back Gareth McAuley has decided to retire after failing to find a new club following his release from Ibrox in the summer. (Scottish Sun) The belief that coursed through Rangers as they crushed Aberdeen at the weekend is certainly unshakeable in Sheyi Ojo as the winger restated his belief that the Ibrox side are the best in the league. (The Scotsman) Hibs winger Martin Boyle has raised hopes hell be back in action much sooner than expected after telling a supporter on Twitter he should be "good to go" after the international break. (Evening News) Hibs striker Christian Doidge admitted he and his team-mates were stung after being branded soft and weak - but insisted their battling performance against champions Celtic showed they are anything but. (Evening News) Kenny Dalglish has confirmed the words of Jurgen Klopp when the Liverpool manager said Steven Gerrard would be in the frame to replace him as Anfield boss - though he insists that won't be for a while yet. (Daily Record) Motherwell are looking to get goalkeeper Mark Gillespie signed up to a new contract. The Fir Park No.1 will see his current deal expire at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) Hibernian 1 - 1 Celtic: Paul Heckingbottom sent off, Olivier Ntcham lucky to stay on