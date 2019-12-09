Celtic and Rangers eye defender, blow for Celtic in pursuit of player, Scott Allan hails key Hibs man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Saints hopeful over Forster cash-in

Southampton hope Fraser Forster's rejuventation at Celtic means they now have a £25 million-rated player on their books - and they could look to sell the 'keeper next summer, but his wages and price-tag could put him out of Celtic's range. (Football Insider)

Celtic scout defender

Celtic sent scouts to run the rule over Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite on Saturday but could face competition as Rangers, Arsenal and Everton are all thought to be keen on the teenager. (BBC)

Allan so glad for Boyle's return

Hibs playmaker Scott Allan has hailed the return of super-quick Martin Boyle after he sparked a second-half demolition of Aberdeen - and said his speed makes passing easier. (Evening News)

Sutton: Edouard would have scored hat-trick for Gers

Former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton took a shot at Alfredo Morelos, claiming Hoops forward Odsonne Edouard would have scored a hat-trick if he had been wearing a Rangers shirt. (Daily Record)

Celtic pub smashed up after final

A Celtic supporters pub was attacked in the aftermath of the Hoops' win over Rangers in the League Cup final. Photos appeared online showing Queen's Park Cafe on Victoria Road with smahed windows. (Various)

Tav blasts officials over offside goal

Rangers captain James Tavernier admitted that the match officials missing Celtic's offside goal "really hurt", adding: "At the time I didn't realise it was offside. It is a big blow when the officials don't not see that." (Daily Record)

Arfield in defiant Europa League statement

Rangers mifielder Scott Arfield insists the Ibrox side won’t allow their Hampden heartache to derail their Europa League ambitions. (The Herald)

Ex-Gers striker makes Morelos claim

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has claimed Alfredo Morelos lacks the belief that he can score against the Gers' Old Firm rivals Celtic after his run of goalless games against the Hoops stretched to 11 yesterday. (Various)

Dembele has pop at Gers

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele took to social media to bask in his old club's Betfred Cup success over rivals Rangers at a rainswept Hampden on Sunday with a pointed tweet aimed at the Light Blues. (The Scotsman)

Forster speaks on permanent Celtic return

Fraser Forster refused to be drawn on returning to Celtic on a permanent basis in the aftermath of the Betfred Cup final win, saying: "You never look too far ahead. It’s nice to make the saves but you never know what will happen next." (Daily Record)