Celtic and Rangers could be set to battle it out over in-form striker

Celtic and Rangers are both monitoring free-scoring Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, according to the Daily Record.

It's being reported that Tosh McKinlay of Celtic and Rangers scout Billy McLaren were in attendance at Tannadice over the weekend as Robbie Neilson's men thumped Greenock Morton 6-0.

Shankland bagged another hat-trick in the match, taking his tally for the season to 15 goals in just 12 appearances.

Both halves of the Old Firm had the player watched during his time with Ayr United in the second tier and have continued to keep tabs on the 24-year-old.

United were able to convince the striker to sign for them this past summer despite interest from the Ladbrokes Premiership and clubs down south.