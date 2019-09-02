Celtic and Rangers 'both in contention' to sign Senegal international Moussa Konate

Celtic and Rangers are both in contention to sign Amiens forward Moussa Konate, according to reports in France.

The Senegalese international, who has hit 20 goals in 60 games for Les Licornes since joining from Swiss side Sion in 2017, had also been linked with Turkish side Fenerbahce and Amiens' Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne - but neither club have made an offer, according to Footmercato.

L'Equipe claimed last month Rangers were prepared to pay £9 million for the 26-year-old last month, but while reports suggest the Ibrox side retain an interest in the striker, the Hoops are also being linked with the former Maccabi Tel Aviv and Krasnodar man.

The Gers are on the brink of completing a £7 million move for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, with some suggestion that Konate was a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos if the Colombian striker left Rangers.

However, El Bufalo remains at Ibrox and time is running out for Celtic to do a deal with the Hoops expected to announce deals for Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor, Manchester United youngster Lee O'Connor and Manchester City kid Jeremie Frimpong.