Celtic and Rangers battle to land targets | Gers to agree loan deal | Celtic ace on the move? | Hibs transfer hope - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is looking to add to his squad

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours...

Transfer rumours involving Celtic, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Rangers...

Rangers face competition for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent after Leeds reportedly registered an interest in the wideman. (Various)

Celtic face competition for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Mark Diemers, with Belgian side Gent keeping tabs on the 25-year-old. (Various)

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera is set to see out his Gers contract in Mexico with Nexaca, after spending the second half of last season with the club. (The Sun)

Hibs are keen on signing Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a season-long loan but there is "still some work to do" on the deal. (LEP)

Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell has laughed off talk linking him with Celtic, saying: Its flattering to be linked with these clubs, but Id love to know the sources sometimes. (The Sun)

Olivier Ntcham has unfollowed all his Celtic team-mates on Instagram, fuelling rumours he is set to leave the club. However, he is still following ex-Bhoys Moussa Dembele and Jason Denayer.

Scotland forward Claire Emslie made history last night as she scored the SWNT's first goal at a World Cup. However, Shelley Kerr's side went down 2-1 to England in their opening game.

Hibs have completed the signing of former Rotherham and Peterborough winger Joe Newell on a two-year deal. (Evening News)

Steve Clarke insists Scotland are capable of gaining a result when they face the No. 1 ranked team in the world tomorrow night in Brussels.