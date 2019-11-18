Celtic and Rangers' average attendances among the highest in the world - how they compare to the biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool

Celtic and Rangers have both been holding their own in Europe this season.

Neil Lennon's men have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League thanks to back-to-back wins over Lazio, while Rangers have progressed all the way from the first round of qualifying to a strong position in their group, having taken four points off Portuguese giants Porto.

However, it is not just in Europe's secondary competition they are rubbing shoulders with some of Europe's biggest names.

The Glasgow duo have two of the highest average attendance figures across world football, according to transfermarkt.

Celtic's 57,767 average for league matches so far this campaign puts them 13th in the list, ahead of Manchester City, Ajax and Liverpool.

Rangers make the top 25 with their 49,474 attendance, just behind German side Koln, but ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Juventus.

Outside of the Old Firm, Hibs and Hearts are 205th and 216th respectively with average attendances of 16,705 and 16,218.

German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich lead the way with their averages of 81,132 and 75,000.

The top 25 highest attendances in world football:

Bor. Dortmund - 81,132

Bayern Munich - 75,000

FC Barcelona - 73,921

Man Utd - 73,504

Inter - 64,593

Real Madrid - 62,424

FC Schalke 04 - 60,970

Arsenal - 60,322

West Ham - 59,909

Spurs - 59,607

Flamengo - 59,160

Atlético Madrid - 58,756

Celtic - 57,767

Manchester City - 54,338

Ajax - 53,291

Liverpool - 52,988

Atlanta United - 52,510

AC Milan - 51,946

Bor. M'gladbach - 51,723

Marseille - 51,171

E. Frankfurt - 50,883

Olympique Lyon - 50,129

1. FC Köln - 49,760

Rangers - 49,474

Zenit S-Pb - 48,799