Celtic and Leicester on collision course as clubs set to hold talks with exciting young international prospect

Celtic and Leicester are due to hold talks with Nigeria Under-17 international Ibrahim Said early next year, according to reports in the player's homeland.

All Nigeria Soccer claims Said and his representatives will travel to the UK next month for "the final round of talks" with both clubs.

Likened to Chelsea winger Victor Moses, Dabo Babes Academy player Said is a versatile midfielder who burst onto the scene at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup by netting a hat-trick against Ecuador.

Celtic are understood to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, having been linked with Stephane Diarra of Le Mans earlier this year, while they made an offer for Motherwell's David Turnbull during the summer.