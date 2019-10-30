Celtic and Lazio hit with UEFA charges after Europa League meeting

Have your say

Celtic and Lazio have been charged by UEFA after fans participated in "illicit chanting" during the Europa League group clash between the two teams last week.

The Hoops have also been sanctioned after home supporters displayed an "illicit banner" during the 2-1 win.

Lazio fans were seen giving fascist salutes before the match in Glasgow last week while Celtic supporters displayed a banner depicting former Italian leader Benito Mussolini.

It is the 19th time that Celtic have incurred the wrath of European football's governing body since 2007, and their third charge of the 2019/20 camapign.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body will review the cases on November 21 and will make a decision on punishment.

Last month, the Scottish Premiership side were fined more than £10,000 by UEFA after supporters set off flares in a Europa League match with Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Celtic also paid a fine of £11,000 after travelling fans were found to have used flares and thrown objects in the second leg of their Europa League play-off with AIK in Stockholm in August.

Ahead of Neil Lennon's side trip to the Italian capital next week to face Lazio, Rome police are braced for an influx of 8,000 Celtic fans.

A strict alcohol curfew is in place and travelling fans have been warned not to wear club colours, with both teams fearful of trouble.

A larger-than-usual police presence is expected on the streets and at major tourist attractions.