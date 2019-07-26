Celtic and Arsenal re-open talks over Kieran Tierney as club refuse to budge from asking price

Arsenal and Celtic have re-opened talks regarding Kieran Tierney, according to the Scottish Sun.

The star left-back has been the subject of much speculation this summer with Arsenal having had two bids rejected for his services.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

It is believed the North London club have met the £25 million asking price demanded by Celtic, but wanted some of the money to be paid in clauses and additional fees over the course of the contract.

Celtic are not interested in any offer which doesn't mean the £25 million in full, though the two sides are back round the negotiating table.

It had been previously reported that Arsenal had switched their attention to other targets, but it emerged earlier this week that they were still firmly in the hunt.

Sky Sports claimed on Thursday afternoon that the two sides were just "a couple of million apart" and they expected a deal to be done before the end of the English transfer window.