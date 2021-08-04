Celtic agree transfer fee for key target, city council grants massive boost to Old Firm clubs, Celtic could be handed European lifeline - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Aurelio Buta is wanted by Celtic. Picture: SNS

Possible Celtic lifeline

Celtic could be handed a European lifeline after it emerged Midtjylland fielded a suspended player during the second leg of their Champions League qualifier. Defender Juninho was forced out of Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss to PSV prior to the match after Fifa ruled the eight-match suspension he picked up in Brazil was still valid following his summer transfer to the Danish side. (The Scotsman)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic agree fee for full-back

Celtic have agreed a transfer fee with Royal Antwerp for the signing of Aurelio Buta. The Hoops should be able to complete a deal for the right-back, worth just under £3 million, if they can successfully agree terms with the player. (Daily Record)

Council to approve capacity crowds

Glasgow city council will allow both Celtic and Rangers to have capacity crowds at their European games next week as the local authority gets set to give the green light for full stadiums once again. (Daily Record)

Gerrard admits concern

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted he feared his Champions League dream could have been over when his team fell 2-0 behind Malmo in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday evening. (The Scotsman)

Gauld’s Scotland aim

Ryan Gauld has revealed he has held no discussions with Scotland boss Steve Clarke regarding a call-up but international recognition remains a key “objective” for the midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Hibs ‘won’t sell on cheap’

Just in the door at Hibs, new chief executive Ben Kensell says players will not be permitted to head in the opposite direction unless the club have been suitably recompensed. Both Josh Doig and the Leith hierarchy are weighing up options after interest in the teenage full-back intensified over the weekend. (Evening News)

Damour heads out on loan

Hearts have confirmed the exit of Loic Damour on loan. The Frenchman has signed a season-long deal with Le Mans in his homeland subject to international clearance. The club play in the third tier of French football. (Evening News)

Djoum back in Europe

Former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum has returned to Europe after two years in Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old has joined Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, signing a two-year deal. (Evening News)

Message from the editor