Celtic agree fee with Kilmarnock for Greg Taylor and close in on deal for Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic and Kilmarnock have agreed a fee for Scotland international left-back Greg Taylor - but no Hoops players will be heading to Rugby Park as part of any deal.

The 21-year-old was linked with Celtic and Nurnberg, but the Germans' offer was understood to be considerably less than what Killie were looking for.

And now reports suggest the left-back could be on his way to Celtic Park before the transfer window closes at midnight.

There had been reports that Neil Lennon's side would look to strike a cash-plus-players deal, with Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller mentioned as potential makeweights.

However, it is understood that the fee agreed between the clubs does not include any players.

Meanwhile, Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutch defender is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Hoops, who have also loaned out Ewan Henderson to fellow Scottish Premiership side Ross County while Jack Aitchison has joined Forest Green Rovers on loan.