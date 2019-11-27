Celtic AGM: Peter Lawwell addresses Green Brigade issues as he brands fans 'law-breakers'

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has admitted his "heart sinks" at certain actions carried out by ultras group the Green Brigade.





In response to a question from a shareholder at the club's AGM about the group of fans, Lawwell claimed "societal issues manifest themselves through football", adding: "A small minority are a challenge in terms of safety and protecting the club's reputation."

The Celtic hierarchy were branded "vindictive" in a lengthy statement published by the Green Brigade ahead of the meeting, with the group claiming the club was withholding ticket sales for the foreseeable future - including for the Betfred Cup final against Rangers and the Old Firm clash at the end of next month.

The shareholder who enquired about the Green Brigade suggested warnings outside Celtic Park might help to curb bad behaviour.

Lawwell continued: "We built the standing section for safety. The Green Brigade provides youth, colour and passion, but the concern is they don’t believe they are doing anything wrong.

"They are breaking the law. We have closed 14 rows because of this.

"When you see certain banners and hear certain songs my heart sinks. It allows our enemies to put us in with our rivals. We are not the same, we are different."

The club has already been hit with more than £34,000 in fines from European football's governing body this season alone, following incidents at the Europa League games against CFR Cluj, AIK in Stockholm and Lazio at Celtic Park. The Hoops face further sanctions stemming from the match away to Lazio in Rome earlier this month.

Lawwell insisted: "We had to take action to avoid stricter sanctions from UEFA."