Celtic ace to break transfer record, Rangers boss to achieve 'special things', Edouard to Manchester United for £25m, Hearts squad to strengthen, Hibs boss to learn SFA fate - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Two Celtic stars have been tipped for multi-million pound moves, Rangers boss will deliver trophies and Craig Levein expects Hearts squad to strengthen.

All of Thursday's news and gossip from Scottish Football. The latest from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and the Scotland national team, including who will start against Russia, Paul Heckingbottom's SFA charge and which player in Scotland is the fourth most popular footballer in the UK.

Celtic ace Kristoffer Ajer tipped to make a move for more than 16m. That's the view of team-mate MohamedElyounoussi who broke the Norwegian transfer record when he moved from Basel to Southampton. (Scottish Sun)

Trophies are "just around the corner" for Rangers. That's according to Steven Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate Xabi Alonso. The Ibrox boss has been tipped to do special things. (Daily Record)

Celtic could return for Victor Wanyama. Mauricio Pochettino wants to rid his team of a number of players in January with the Kenyan not featuring in his plans. (The Times)

Scotland are eyeing up Queens Park Rangers defender Todd Kane. The Englishman qualifies through his Scottish father and would be an option for the problem right-back slot. (Daily Record)

