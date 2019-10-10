Celtic ace to break transfer record, Rangers boss to achieve 'special things', Edouard to Manchester United for £25m, Hearts squad to strengthen, Hibs boss to learn SFA fate - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Two Celtic stars have been tipped for multi-million pound moves, Rangers boss will deliver trophies and Craig Levein expects Hearts squad to strengthen.
All of Thursday's news and gossip from Scottish Football. The latest from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and the Scotland national team, including who will start against Russia, Paul Heckingbottom's SFA charge and which player in Scotland is the fourth most popular footballer in the UK.
1. Ajer to break transfer record
Celtic ace Kristoffer Ajer tipped to make a move for more than 16m. That's the view of team-mate MohamedElyounoussi who broke the Norwegian transfer record when he moved from Basel to Southampton. (Scottish Sun)