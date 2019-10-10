Celtic ace to break transfer record, Rangers boss to achieve 'special things', Edouard to Manchester United for £25m, Hearts squad to strengthen, Hibs boss to learn SFA fate - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All of Thursday's news and gossip from Scottish Football. The latest from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and the Scotland national team, including who will start against Russia, Paul Heckingbottom's SFA charge and which player in Scotland is the fourth most popular footballer in the UK.

1. Ajer to break transfer record Celtic ace Kristoffer Ajer tipped to make a move for more than 16m. That's the view of team-mate MohamedElyounoussi who broke the Norwegian transfer record when he moved from Basel to Southampton. (Scottish Sun)

2. Gerrard to achieve special things Trophies are "just around the corner" for Rangers. That's according to Steven Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate Xabi Alonso. The Ibrox boss has been tipped to do special things. (Daily Record)

3. Celtic to make Wanyama move? Celtic could return for Victor Wanyama. Mauricio Pochettino wants to rid his team of a number of players in January with the Kenyan not featuring in his plans. (The Times)

4. Kane to Scotland Scotland are eyeing up Queens Park Rangers defender Todd Kane. The Englishman qualifies through his Scottish father and would be an option for the problem right-back slot. (Daily Record)

