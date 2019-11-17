Celtic ace target for big-money Premier League move, Rangers star reveals Ibrox exit thoughts, Stoke City eye Aberdeen striker, Austin MacPhee to be given Hearts audition, Lennon eyes Parkhead stay, Hibs winger on Heckingbottom frustrations - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Odsonne Edouard has emerged as a January target for Premier League side Crystal Palace, Borna Barisic considered quitting Rangers and the latest on the Hearts managerial search.
1. Lennon wants Celtic future
Neil Lennon has pledged his future to Celtic, saying he doesn't want to leave the club again. The Northern Irishman left the club in 2014 but is embracing his second coming as Parkhead boss. (The Scotsman)