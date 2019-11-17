.

Celtic ace target for big-money Premier League move, Rangers star reveals Ibrox exit thoughts, Stoke City eye Aberdeen striker, Austin MacPhee to be given Hearts audition, Lennon eyes Parkhead stay, Hibs winger on Heckingbottom frustrations - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Odsonne Edouard has emerged as a January target for Premier League side Crystal Palace, Borna Barisic considered quitting Rangers and the latest on the Hearts managerial search.

All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football, including Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Aberdeen and the Scotland national team.

Neil Lennon has pledged his future to Celtic, saying he doesn't want to leave the club again. The Northern Irishman left the club in 2014 but is embracing his second coming as Parkhead boss. (The Scotsman)

Crystal Palace have set their sights on Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard. The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Alfredo Morelos and have a reported 50m to spend in January. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos scored is first ever Colombia goal in a win over Peru in a game between the two South American sides in Miami. (The Scotsman)

Hibs wideman Glenn Middleton has admitted his frustration at being kept on the sidelines by ex-boss Paul Heckingbottom. He is hoping to "kick on" under Jack Ross. (Sunday Mail)

