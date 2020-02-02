Celtic ace on English club's radar, Old Firm clubs 'failed in late bids for £5m player', Ajax 'wanted Rangers man', Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish Premiership news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Saints in for Ntcham?

Southampton have been linked with another raid on Celtic, having already signed Stuart Armstrong, Fraser Forster, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama from the Hoops in recent seasons. This time the Saints have their eye on Olivier Ntcham, and could make a bid for the Frenchman in the summer. (The Sun)

Old Firm 'made late bids for Freeman'

Rangers reportedly failed in two late deadline day bids for Sheffield United playmaker Luke Freeman. The Ibrox side made efforts to sign the 27-year-old after he fell out of favour at Bramall Lane but two separate loan offers were rejeceted by the Blades. Celtic are also understood to have made an approach for the player. (Football Insider)

Turnbull given timeframe for return

Motherwell midfield ace David Turnbull - a £3.25 million target for Celtic last summer - is not expected to play for the first team again before the Scottish Premiership split. 'Well manager Stephen Robinson said: “David won’t be back for the Celtic game (at Fir Park this Wednesday). I don’t think he’ll be back before the split." (Motherwell Times)

Docherty was 'itching to get Hibs deal done'

Greg Docherty has admitted he was "itching to get the deal done" when Hibs' interest became apparent during the transfer window. The Rangers midfielder made his debut after signing on loan on deadline day and said: "It’s a great backroom team, a great structure and a great dressing room. This is a good platform for me to get games and I think I can strengthen this team." (Scotland on Sunday)

Damour Hearts future up in the air

Loic Damour's Hearts future is uncertain after manager Daniel Stendel admitted he could have left the club before Friday's transfer deadline. He arrived from Cardiff City last August on a four-year contract but Hearts were exploring the possibility of moving him on before the January transfer window closed at midnight on Friday. (Evening News)

Ajax 'wanted Rangers man'

Former Feyenoord boss Jaap Stam has claimed that Ajax 'wanted to sign' Ianis Hagi prior to his move to Rangers last month. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Manchester United and Lazio defender said: "Ajax are always looking at young players and very skilled players. They wanted to sign him, I believe." (Sky Sports)