Celtic ace Leigh Griffiths sends pointed tweet over sack rumours

Celtic star Leigh Griffiths seemed to shoot down rumours that he was set to be sacked by the club.

On Wednesday evening speculation spread on special media and fans' forums that the Scotland striker was set to be sacked by the Parkhead side.

Leigh Griffiths has rubbished rumours that he is to leave Celtic. Picture: SNS

Yet, the 28-year-old took to Twitter with a post that suggested he is on the comeback trail.

Griffiths has not played since December after being granted special leave by the club to deal with personal issues.

The player replied to a tweet from a Celtic fan account which gave a statistical breakdown of his career with the club, highlights his 104 goals and 45 assists in 203 appearances and the 12 trophies he has won since his £1.25million move to the Parkhead.

Griffiths tweeted: "And counting."

Last month Celtic boss Neil Lennon said that there was still hope that he would make a return before the end of the campaign, with a possible Scottish Cup final bow against Hearts.

He said: “He has a bit of work to do but yes, hopefully he’ll be back, which should be a bonus because we have missed his goals, there is no question of that.

“He needs to get some calmness and stability in his life and the football can take care of itself.

“If you have carnage going on off the field it is going to catch up with you eventually. He knows that and is working very hard behind the scenes which is great.”