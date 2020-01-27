Celtic ace Jeremie Frimpong being tracked by 'several' EPL clubs as £1m teenager impresses

Celtic ace Jeremie Frimpong is attracting interest from 'several' Premier League sides.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation since moving to Parkhead in the summer from Manchester City.

His performances at right-back have been noticed down south, with the The Athletic reporting that Southampton are one of a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

Scouts have been sent north to watch Frimpong in action after earning rave reviews for his energetic, committed and rapid displays.

Since joining from City for £350,000, which could rise to £1million, he had to bide his time for game time before exploding onto the scene in a Betfred Cup match against Partick Thistle.

He hasn't looked back since, making 16 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing even more assists.

Currently out injured following a robust challenge from Alan Power, a move isn't expected to be made by any side this month but Celtic are likely to have to fend off interest in the summer.