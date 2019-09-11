Celtic ace 'could miss Champions League qualifiers' next summer

Odsonne Edouard could miss the early qualifiers in the Champions League next season if Celtic win their ninth consecutive title.

The French star is eyeing a place in his nation's Olympic team, which would keep him out of action until early August.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

France have qualified for the 2020 Games due to their performance four years ago and could turn to Edouard after his blistering star to life with the under-21s.

He said: "My aim, I’ve already had this discussion with the coach, is to play in as many matches as possible.

"And to have a place as a starter and a leader in the squad.

"I am thinking about it (the Olympic Games), however we are still far away from that. We have a season to complete.

"For the moment I am going to enjoy each match with the French national team to try to show my abilities.”

This season the first round of Champions League qualifying started on 9 July.