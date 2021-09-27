Celtic accused of 'scandalous mismanagement' by former player, Parkhead side hit by further injury woe, Hearts still looking at new goalkeeper addition - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Former Celtic star Kris Commons. Picture: SNS

Celtic accused of ‘scandalous mismanagement’

Former Celtic star Kris Commons has accused the club’s board of “scandalous mismanagement” in recent years, which he believes is the main reason behind their faltering start under Ange Postecoglou with the Aussie coach facing a lack of quality depth in his first-team squad. (Daily Record)

Postecoglou vows to silence pessimism

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is refusing to give in to growing pessimism - despite the ghastly form extended by the 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United that leaves his side already six points adrift of cinch Premiership leaders Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Juranovic a doubt

Celtic are likely to be without full-back Josip Juranovic when taking on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this coming Thursday. The summer signing felt pain in his hamstring during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United and will be sent for a scan before Celtic figure out the extent of the issue. (Daily Record)

Dundee United frustrated by penalty call

Tam Courts believes his Dundee United side were robbed of the chance to beat Celtic on Sunday after Nicky Clark was denied what looked an obvious penalty after being bundled over in the box by defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs ready for Rangers

Jack Ross basked in the glory of defeating St Johnstone to move one point behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers ahead of the duo’s showdown at Ibrox next weekend. (Evening News)

Hearts still eyeing goalkeeper

A new goalkeeper remains high on Hearts’ list of priorities but manager Robbie Neilson admitted the process is far from straightforward. Along with sporting director Joe Savage, he is scouring the free agent market for a keeper able to compete with first-choice Craig Gordon and deputy Ross Stewart. (Evening News)

Glass warning to Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass warned his players they were in danger of being dropped after going down 3-2 to St Mirren. The Dons have now not won in eight games and Glass blamed individual errors for costing them the win in Paisley. (The Scotsman)

Davidson laments penalty call

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson lamented the controversial decision by referee John Beaton to award Hibs a 60th-minute penalty that allowed them to claim a 1-0 win at Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor