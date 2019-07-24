Celtic 5-0 Nomme Kalju: Leigh Griffiths scores on return as Hoops ease to comfortable win

Have your say

Celtic all but sealed their passage to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round with a comprehensive first-leg victory over Estonian champions Nomme Kalju.

Kristoffer Ajer opened the scoring after 36 minutes, heading home Ryan Christie's cross, before provider turned goalscorer from the penalty spot.

Celtic lost Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo to injury in the first half, the Belgian defender replaced by Mikey Johnston on 37 minutes.

Griffiths curled in a trademark free-kick in first-half injury time to put Celtic three goals to the good, before Christie added his second and Celtic's fourth with Callum McGregor also getting on the scoresheet.

