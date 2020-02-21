Celtic 2-1 Glasgow City: Champions lose season opener

Celtic gained an immediate advantage on defending champions Glasgow City as a goal deep into time added on by captain Kelly Clark gave them all three points at the K Park.

The opening game of the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 season was played in near-farcical conditions, but the outcome delighted Celtic’s Spanish head coach Fran Alonso.

“We deserved it,” a drenched Alonso said. “We hit the post and the bar in the first half. It was a very even game but we knew, if we kept the faith, it might come.

“It’s a long season, and this is just the start, but now it’s time to enjoy the celebrations.

“The players will have the weekend off, so they can enjoy their win and we’ll come back in on Monday.”

Celtic, with six new signings, including 19-year-old striker Anita Marcos who arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid earlier in the week, came closest to scoring in the first half.

Marcos, with a glancing header, hit the post after only six minutes, while American midfielder Sarah Teegarden was thwarted by the crossbar when she fired in a 20-yard shot.

Having reached the interval without a goal, both sides found the net early in the second half.

City took the lead when Celtic failed to defend a corner properly, allowing Clare Shine to help a Jenna Clark shot over the line – but the home side responded three minutes later with a fierce 25-yard shot from Sarah Ewens which beat Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

City felt they should have had a penalty when Lisa Robertson appeared to handle in the box, but the game was heading for stalemate until Clark collected the ball on the edge of the City penalty box and fired in a low winner.