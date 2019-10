Celtic left it late to spark scenes of joy amongst the home fans as they recorded a famous victory over Serie A giants Lazio on another famous European night at Celtic Park.

The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Christie and Christopher Jullien, with Celts turning out in their numbers to back the Bhoys. Can you spot yourself?

Two supporters show their colours ahead of the Group E showdown

This duo are up for another European night at Celtic Park

Celtic captain Scott Brown gives his captain's armband to a young fan after the match

Fans of all ages turned out in the hopes of experiencing another famous European night at Parkhead - they weren't disappointed

Mayhem in the Celtic sections as fans celebrate Christopher Jullien's late winner

A group of Celtic fans turn up with flag in tow

Fans go wild as Christopehr Jullien (centre) wheels away after netting a late goal

Celtic supporters applaud their team at the start of the match

Jubilation is etched on Christopher Jullien's face as he celebrates his winner with the Hoops fans