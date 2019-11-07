.

'Can see why he is a £16million player' - How the Celtic players rated in their famous win over Lazio

Ratings out of ten for all Celtic players involved in the club's memorable 2-1 win over Lazio in the Stadio Olimpico.

Neil Lennon's men produced a wonderful performance to come from behind to beat Simone Inzaghi's Italians for the second time. Ciro Immobile opened the scoring for the Romans but the visitors hit back through a stunning James Forrest strike and a 95th-minute winner from Olivier Ntcham. It secured the club's first ever win in Italy and progression to the knockout stages with two games to spare. Here's how the players rated.

1. Fraser Forster - 8

A shaky start for the big stopper, misjudging a couple of crosses but came up with big second-half saves.
2. Hatem Abd Elhamed - 6

The Israeli may well become Celtic's Mr Consistent. Already shown to be the man for the big stage. A steady performance in Rome.
3. Kristoffer Ajer - 8

Was holding the defence together early on. Made a couple of crucial interventions, including a fine tackle on Ciro Immobile.
4. Christopher Jullien - 7

Steadied after a tricky start like the team as a whole. More authoritative after the break. Made a key goal-line clearance in the first half.
