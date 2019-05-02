‘Can I see myself managing them? Of course’ - David Moyes opens up over Celtic and Scotland link

David Moyes has refused to rule out taking a club job in Scotland, amid reports linking him with Celtic and succeeding Alex McLeish as national team boss.

The former Manchester United, West Ham and Sunderland boss hasn’t had a role since leaving the Hammers last year, and is currently the frontrunner for the Scotland job after attending three Scottis top-flight games over the weekend.

David Moyes attended three Scottish Premiership games last weekend. Picture: SNS Group

But the 56-year-old hinted at preferring a club job over an international post.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Scotland have got the nucleus of a team which is forming.

“Obviously we’re short of a centre forward at the moment and one or two others but there is a group of Scottish players you’d hope would get better results than what we’ve had.

“I prefer the day-to-day but can I see myself being a national manager? Of course, but at the moment my first choice would be to go back into club management.

“I think I’d be open to whatever’s right [in England or Scotland]. The best league to manage in is the English Premier League.

“I played for Celtic, but I’ve got to say, if I got a chance to go back and work in Spain again or in Germany or Italy I would take those opportunities as well.”