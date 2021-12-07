Calum Butcher tackle on Celtic's David Turnbull receives SFA charge

The 30-year-old midfielder, who was only just returning from a two-match suspension, caught Turnbull with a high challenge during Celtic’s 3-0 win at Tannadice on Sunday and while match referee Don Robertson issued a yellow card at the time, the SFA has reviewed the incident and deemed further action is necessary.
As is customary, a panel of three former referees watched the footage and after reaching unanimous agreement that a red card offence had been missed, the compliance officer has issued Butcher with a notice of complaint and a charge of breaking the rules on serious foul play.
The challenge was slammed by pundits, with Neil McCann calling it a "leg-breaker" and Kris Boyd stating Turnbull was lucky not to be seriously hurt.
The player has not been offered a fixed ban and will face a fast-track disciplinary panel on Thursday.