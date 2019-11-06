Callum McGregor signs new four-year deal with Celtic tying him to club until 2024

Callum McGregor has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic, following team-mates Scott Bain and James Forrest in extending his stay at Parkhead.

The Scotland international is now tied to the Hoops until the summer of 2024, having come up through the club's youth ranks via a spell with Notts County in England.

The 26-year-old has been a key performer for Celtic in the past five years, playing more games than any other player. His displays last season secured him the club's Player of the Year award.

McGregor has made 290 appearances for Celtic to date, scoring 55 goals and helping the club to five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups. He has also impressed in Europe, scoring 11 goals and assisting five more in 58 appearances.

He scored in back-to-back Europa League qualifiers this term, netting in the 2-1 home win over FK Sarajevo and again in the match against Estonian side Nomme Kalju in Tallinn.

McGregor has also scored against AEK Athens, Zenit St Petersburg and Bayern Munich.