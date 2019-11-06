Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal with Celtic tying him to club until 2024

Callum McGregor has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic, following team-mates Scott Bain and James Forrest in extending his stay at Parkhead.





The Scotland international is now tied to the Hoops until the summer of 2024, having come up through the club's youth ranks via a spell with Notts County in England.

The 26-year-old has been a key performer for Celtic in the past five years, playing more games than any other player. His displays last season secured him the club's Player of the Year award.

McGregor told Celtic's website: "You set yourself that one goal to get to the first team and play a first-team game, and I'm sitting here now coming up to my 250th game.



"To be at the club - hopefully, for the full five years - that will take me to 23 years at Celtic, something I could only have dreamt of as a young player.



"It's been a tremendous four or five years for the club and obviously for me too.

"We've been winning pretty much everything on the pitch, the club's growing on and off the pitch all the time and I'm just desperate to be a part of that.



"I feel as if I'm the best I've ever been in terms of performance, living on and off the pitch, I feel in a really good place and I'm delighted the club have rewarded that as well.

"It's been a good start to the season, and I've tried to pick up where I left off last season in terms of performances and helping the team, so it's been a great time."

McGregor has made 290 appearances for Celtic to date, scoring 55 goals and helping the club to five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups. He has also impressed in Europe, scoring 11 goals and assisting five more in 58 appearances.

He scored in back-to-back Europa League qualifiers this term, netting in the 2-1 home win over FK Sarajevo and again in the match against Estonian side Nomme Kalju in Tallinn.

McGregor has also scored against AEK Athens, Ajax, Zenit St Petersburg and Bayern Munich.