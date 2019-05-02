‘Broken hoops are unacceptable’ - Celtic fans react to 2019/20 New Balance kit

Have your say

Celtic fans got their first (official) glimpse of the Bhoys’ 2019/20 home kit and reaction was lukewarm at best.

Supporters of the Glasgow side weren’t too enamoured of the current season’s strip, and have voiced their displeasure with next term’s outfit as well - particularly the amount of white space on the sleeves.

Nir Bitton models the new Celtic kit - described by one fan as a "glorified polo shirt". Picture: SNS Group

Here’s a round-up of what Hoops fans have been saying on social media...

@CelticOK reckoned: “That collar looks more out of place than Marvin Commper at the awards night.”

@CelticNation67 wrote: “There was a backlash about broken hoops years ago and it’s happened again.”

@BenjiMcG kept it short and sweet: “Announce new kit sponsor.”

@boon1967 added: “That’s awful.”

@bikerbhoy67 wrote: “It’s a glorified polo shirt - I won’t be buying it.”

@leonidus1888 said: “They never seem to get the sleeves right, but it’s no bad.”

@Rn1967Nicol wasn’t happy: “You`re taking the Michael with breaking the hoops on the sleeves.”

@Stranafeley had stern words: “It’s not stunning. Broken hoops are unacceptable.”

@HoopsIconic kept it on-brand: “The Hoops are iconic and should never be broken.”

@colnrodgers tweeted: “Broken Hoops aren’t Hoops. This needs nipped in the bud, before we know it we won’t have any hoops at all. You had one simple job. Bring back Nike!”

@spunkphone had an idea: “Dunno why we don’t do similar to what Bayern Munich fans have done and protest the broken hoops...”

@Redbhoy1888 stated: “Broken hoops on a Celtic shirt should always be a no-no. Overall the worst home shirt in years. I had hoped the leak wasn’t legit.”

@jedmarr8892 said: “Not 100 per cent keen on the new kit as the hoops and broken, but I’m sure I’ll like it soon enough. It’s a Celtic top at the end of the day.”