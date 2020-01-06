Brighton boss Graham Potter speaks on Glenn Murray situation after Celtic-linked forward misses FA Cup clash

Brighton boss Graham Potter has spoken for the first time about striker Glenn Murray after the veteran hitman was linked with Celtic.

The 36-year-old was absent as the Seagulls fell to a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, leading many to speculate a move north of the Border was imminent.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray looks on from the bench as the Seagulls take on Sheffield United on EPL duty

However, Potter played down the rumours, telling the Brighton Argus: "It was unfortunate for [Murray] and unfortunate for us.

“I think it would have been good for us to use him and it would have been good for him. But these things happen.

“There were a few bumps and bruises after the period we have had.”

Murray has made 14 appearances in total this term but has Frenchman Neal Maupay and young Irish prospect Aaron Connolly ahead of him in the pecking order, and with Brighton lining up with one up front in around half of their Premier League games so far Murray could be tempted to head out on loan - and the possibility of European football with Celtic could tempt him, according to reports.

Potter has already admitted he would understand if the former Crystal Palace and Bournemouth frontman expressed a desire to go out on loan, with Nottingham Forest also monitoring the situation. However, the Argus reports that Brighton have not been contacted by Celtic or any club interested in the experienced striker.

Brighton have five forwards out on loan until the end of the 2020 season with Jurgen Locadia at Hoffenheim, Romanian striker Florin Andone at Galatasaray, Viktor Gyokeres at St Pauli, Jan Mlakar at QPR and Percy Tau at Club Brugge so any potential loan exit may depend on recalls or new signings.

Murray has netted more than 100 goals for the Amex Stadium outfit but hasn't completed 90 minutes for the first team since a League Cup tie against Bristol Rovers in August 2019, in which he scored his only goal so far this season.