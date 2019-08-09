Brendan Rodgers fails in last-gasp £20m bid to bring key Celtic player to Leicester on transfer deadline day

Brendan Rodgers reportedly failed in a late attempt to sign Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor before the English transfer window closed on Thursday.

The Leicester boss - who is believed to have been preparing a £20 million bid for the Scotland international - is a big fan of McGregor and thanks to the Foxes selling defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United, had around £80 million to spend.

The Daily Mail reports that Celtic had finalised the deal allowing Kieran Tierney to join Arsenal in a £25 million move, but were not prepared to lsoe a second key man.

Rodgers is thought to have approached his former club just before the English transfer window deadline but was told by majority shareholder Dermot Desmond that McGregor would be going nowhere.

It is understood that the player was keen to hear what his former manager had to say, but accepted Celtic standing firm.

McGregor's international team-mate Tierney sealed a five-year deal at the Emirates on Thursday afternoon, becoming the most expensive Scottish player in history.