Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed he was not “content” with his club’s summer transfer business.

In the week the Hoops announced a record annual profit of £40.7million, Rodgers admitted he wanted more signings before the September 1 deadline.

When asked if he was content with the business, Rodgers said: “No. No, I think if you ask any manager they will always be wanting more, of course.

“But we work with the players that’s here. I’m not saying that in any disrespectful way, I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings.”

Brendan Rodgers during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Rodgers, who saw nine players arrive including two loan players, added: “But the window closed, we had the players we had in and I’m a coaching manager and we will work with the very, very best players at our disposal to make our performance level the best we can possibly be.