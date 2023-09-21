Brendan Rodgers admits discontent with Celtic's summer transfer window as attention turns to January
In the week the Hoops announced a record annual profit of £40.7million, Rodgers admitted he wanted more signings before the September 1 deadline.
When asked if he was content with the business, Rodgers said: “No. No, I think if you ask any manager they will always be wanting more, of course.
“But we work with the players that’s here. I’m not saying that in any disrespectful way, I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings.”
Rodgers, who saw nine players arrive including two loan players, added: “But the window closed, we had the players we had in and I’m a coaching manager and we will work with the very, very best players at our disposal to make our performance level the best we can possibly be.
“And now we are preparing already for the January window and the summer window.”
