All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Brendan Rodgers admits discontent with Celtic's summer transfer window as attention turns to January

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed he was not “content” with his club’s summer transfer business.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
 Comment

In the week the Hoops announced a record annual profit of £40.7million, Rodgers admitted he wanted more signings before the September 1 deadline.

When asked if he was content with the business, Rodgers said: “No. No, I think if you ask any manager they will always be wanting more, of course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But we work with the players that’s here. I’m not saying that in any disrespectful way, I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings.”

Brendan Rodgers during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)Brendan Rodgers during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Brendan Rodgers during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Rodgers, who saw nine players arrive including two loan players, added: “But the window closed, we had the players we had in and I’m a coaching manager and we will work with the very, very best players at our disposal to make our performance level the best we can possibly be.

“And now we are preparing already for the January window and the summer window.”

Related topics:Brendan Rodgers
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.