Brazilian website honours Celtic star for ability to use 'art of darkness'

Scott Brown has been included in a list of seven players from around the world most skilled in the "art of darkness" on a football field.

Brazilian website Boa Informacao honoured those who are willing to win a football match by nefarious means.

Celtic captain Scott Brown.

The Celtic captain was included alongside Sergio Ramos, Ander Herrera, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Costa, Pepe and Luis Suarez.

The publication did also praise the former Scottish international for his football ability.

It read: "Born of the coals of blood, sweat and tears, his story is that of the Scot who could do some dangerous things in the field to defend his love for victory.

"He remains the most expensive player transferred between two Scottish clubs, and even at the age of 33, it is still easy to see why."

