Boost for Rangers in transfer chase, Celtic monitor French ace, Hibs eye winger, Arsenal up Tierney offer - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. No Newcastle interest in Tav
Newcastle are not looking to re-sign former Magpies kid James Tavernier from Rangers. Toon boss Steve Bruce said: "I really don't know where that came from." (The Chronicle)
2. Celtic reignite midfielder bid
Celtic haven't given up on their attempts to sign Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki, who faced the Hoops in a friendly earlier this month. (France Football)
3. Morelos to China?
The odds of Alfredo Morelos moving to China plummeted overnight, sparking rumours he could be on the move. (The Scotsman)
4. Arsenal 'restructure' Tierney deal
Arsenal are set to add Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney to their squad after restructuring the deal for the Celtic defender to include more money up front. (Various)
