Blow for Rangers fans as Premier Sports confirms it doesn't have rights to Midtjylland clash

Rangers fans won't be able to watch the Light Blues take on Danish Superliga side Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round clash on Premier Sports, after the broadcaster confirmed it doesn't have the rights to the game.

Steven Gerrard's side travel to Jutland for Thursday's clash at the MCH Arena looking for a positive result to take back to Ibrox next week.

However, Premier Sports won't be screening the clash.

The broadcaster replied to a Rangers fan on Twitter, stating: "We do not have rights to this game."

The channel will be showing Celtic's match with Romanian champions CFR 1907 Cluj this evening, and has secured the rights to Aberdeen's first-leg clash with Rijeka in Croatia.