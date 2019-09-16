Blow for Celtic as star to undergo knee surgery

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic
Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is to undergo knee surgery.

The centre-back saw a specialist on Friday and has been booked in for a clean-up operation.

Manager Neil Lennon told Celtic TV: "Jozo's in for surgery. He's going to have a clean-out in the knee, an arthroscopy it's called."