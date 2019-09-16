Blow for Celtic as star to undergo knee surgery Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is to undergo knee surgery. The centre-back saw a specialist on Friday and has been booked in for a clean-up operation. Manager Neil Lennon told Celtic TV: "Jozo's in for surgery. He's going to have a clean-out in the knee, an arthroscopy it's called." Scottish Football RECAP: The international winger Celtic and Rangers fought over, Aberdeen boost, 'not good enough' - ex-Hearts player on Levein, SPFL starlet wanted by Premier League sides 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.