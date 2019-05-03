Billy McNeill funeral in pictures: Fans, players and managers turn out to pay their last respects

Have your say

The funeral of legendary Celtic captain Billy McNeill took place in Glasgow today as thousands turned out to pay their last respects to the European Cup-winning skipper.

Scores of supporters congregated at Celtic Park, while countless former team-mates - including the surviving Lisbon Lions members - and current Hoops first-team squad all attended the funeral service in St Aloysius’ Church in Glasgow.

Billy McNeill's son Martin arrives at the funeral of his late father

We’ve put together a selection if images from today’s memorial service and celebration of Cesar.

McNeill's Lisbon Lions team-mate Jim Craig arrives at St Aloysius' in Glasgow

Mourners gather at Celtic Park to pay respects to their legendary European Cup winning captain Billy McNeill

The order of service for the funeral of Billy McNeill

A general view of Billy McNeill's tributes ahead of the funeral

Thousands of fans made their way to Celtic Park to honour McNeill

Lisbon Lion Willie Wallace arrives at the funeral

The coffin is carried out by his son Martin (front left), Lisbon Lion Jim Craig (back right) and McNeill's grandchildren

Lisbon Lion John Hughes arrives at the funeral