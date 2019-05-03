Billy McNeill funeral in pictures: Fans, players and managers turn out to pay their last respects

The funeral of legendary Celtic captain Billy McNeill took place in Glasgow today as thousands turned out to pay their last respects to the European Cup-winning skipper.
Scores of supporters congregated at Celtic Park, while countless former team-mates - including the surviving Lisbon Lions members - and current Hoops first-team squad all attended the funeral service in St Aloysius’ Church in Glasgow.
We’ve put together a selection if images from today’s memorial service and celebration of Cesar.