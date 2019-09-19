'Big problems' at Rangers, Celtic blow ahead of Rennes test, Hearts boss backed, Hibs player exit 'a mistake', Aberdeen eye defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. 'Big problems' at Rangers, claims pundit
TalkSPORT radio pundit Alan Brazil has claimed there are "big problems" at Rangers, insisting people 'won't believe' what's going on. (talkSPORT)
other
2. Griffiths out of Rennes clash
Leigh Griffiths has been ruled out of Celtic's clash with Rennes tonight after picking up a thigh strain. (Various)
other
3. Hibs letting Milligan go 'was a mistake'
Jamie Maclaren believes Paul Heckingbottom will be regretting his decision to allow veteran holding midfielder Mark Milligan to leave Hibs in the summer. (Evening News)
other
4. Budge backs Levein
Hearts owner Ann Budge has given a vote of confidence to manager Craig Levein in a wide-ranging statement issued on the club's website. (Evening News)
other
View more