Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

'Big problems' at Rangers, Celtic blow ahead of Rennes test, Hearts boss backed, Hibs player exit 'a mistake', Aberdeen eye defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...



Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

TalkSPORT radio pundit Alan Brazil has claimed there are "big problems" at Rangers, insisting people 'won't believe' what's going on. (talkSPORT)

1. 'Big problems' at Rangers, claims pundit

TalkSPORT radio pundit Alan Brazil has claimed there are "big problems" at Rangers, insisting people 'won't believe' what's going on. (talkSPORT)
other
Buy a Photo
Leigh Griffiths has been ruled out of Celtic's clash with Rennes tonight after picking up a thigh strain. (Various)

2. Griffiths out of Rennes clash

Leigh Griffiths has been ruled out of Celtic's clash with Rennes tonight after picking up a thigh strain. (Various)
other
Buy a Photo
Jamie Maclaren believes Paul Heckingbottom will be regretting his decision to allow veteran holding midfielder Mark Milligan to leave Hibs in the summer. (Evening News)

3. Hibs letting Milligan go 'was a mistake'

Jamie Maclaren believes Paul Heckingbottom will be regretting his decision to allow veteran holding midfielder Mark Milligan to leave Hibs in the summer. (Evening News)
other
Buy a Photo
Hearts owner Ann Budge has given a vote of confidence to manager Craig Levein in a wide-ranging statement issued on the club's website. (Evening News)

4. Budge backs Levein

Hearts owner Ann Budge has given a vote of confidence to manager Craig Levein in a wide-ranging statement issued on the club's website. (Evening News)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3