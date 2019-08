Five of the eight ties at the weekend went to extra-time as some of the country's biggest clubs struggled against lower league opposition. However all of last season's top six made it intro the draw with Partick Thistle the only team from outwith the top flight making it through where they were drawn against Celtic. Find out who impressed and who didn't below.

1. W: Hearts youngsters There have been a few raised eyebrows over Hearts' decision to send talented youngsters out on loan. But with their performances, Andy Irving and Aaron Hickey showed there is a place for them in the team.

2. W: Conor Washington The Northern Irishman laid a marker down as he looks to become Hearts' starting striker. Not only did he score from the spot but he linked play and was a constant nuisance with his hard work.

3. L: Motherwell's forwards After pre-season excitement, the Steelmen's attacking talents failed to shine suggesting that it will take a little longer for the Fir Park attack to click.

4. L: Christopher Jullien There were plenty of questions asked as to why Celtic's big money centre-back signing in the summer didn't start against Cluj. There was more understanding of the decision following an error-strewn performance against Dunfermline.

