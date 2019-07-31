Betfred Cup round of 16: Two games moved for TV as Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers learn fixture dates

The dates and kick-off times for the Betfred Cup round of 16 matches have been confirmed by the SPFL, with two matches moved for television.

East Fife's reward for an impressive group campaign is a home tie with Rangers and the Methil outfit will host the Light Blues at New Bayview on Sunday August 18, with a 3pm kick-off.

Hearts' trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell has been brought forward, with the Jambos travelling to Lanark on Friday August 16, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Both games will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Celtic's home tie with Dunfermline and Morton's trip to the capital to face Hibs will both be played on Saturday August 17, kicking off at 3pm, along with Forfar-Livingston, Kilmarnock-Hamilton and Partick-Ross County.

Aberdeen's trip to Dundee is subject to change depending on the outcome of the Dons' efforts in Europe. The Pittodrie side welcome Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere later this week for the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round meeting, with Derek McInnes' side holding a vital away goal from the first leg.