BBC pundit reveals reason behind David Turnbull delay and whether Celtic deal will happen

David Turnbull will 100 per cent be signing for Celtic despite the club discovering a knee injury, according to BBC pundit Tam McManus.

The transfer was plunged into doubt last year when it was reported that the player's medical raised a potential issue.

David Turnbull reportedly has a problem with his knee.

McManus claims the Parkhead club found a problem with Turnbull's knee which will require an operation and 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.

This was the latest development in a long twist of events ever since Celtic declared their interest in the Motherwell playmaker.

Despite this latest set-back, McManus insists Turnbull will become a Celtic player this summer.

He wrote on Twitter: "David Turnbull has a small problem with his knee that requires an op (tidy up). Be out for 10-12 weeks. That’s it. Some of the s***e I have heard about him on here is poor & embarrassing. Hurtful rumours about the kid. The deal will 100% still go through."

